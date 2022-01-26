News State Tasmania News Search for swimmer continues at Tas gorge
Search for swimmer continues at Tas gorge

asmania swimmer missing
A search continues for a young woman who went missing while swimming at Cataract Gorge in Tasmania. Photo: AAP
People have been asked to avoid a popular swimming spot in northern Tasmania as the search for a missing woman enters a second day.

The woman, aged in her 20s, who was swimming with friends and family at Cataract Gorge in Launceston, was reported missing around 1 pm on Tuesday.

Police divers, members of Surf Life Saving Australia and other community organisations continued search efforts on Wednesday morning.

The woman was last seen swimming in an area of the gorge known as First Basin, which is 20m deep.

Parts of the basin will be closed for periods of the day due to the search.

“People are asked to avoid the area while the search is underway,” Tasmania Police said in a statement.

More than 30 people, including SES volunteers, were involved in the search on Tuesday.

– AAP

