First virus death in Tas since reopening

Tasmania has recorded its first coronavirus-related death since reopening its borders to mainland hotspots in mid-December.

The 90-year-old woman, who was unvaccinated, was a resident of the Barrington Lodge nursing home in Hobart.

“Our thoughts are obviously with her family and friends at this difficult time,” Premier Peter Gutwein said on Friday.

“I understand that she had a range of medical issues.

“She was diagnosed as part of the initial testing that took place across that facility … that was undertaken on Wednesday, following an outbreak of COVID which was first identified at the facility on Monday.

“Her death was not recorded on the death certificate as being directly from COVID.

“In the 24 hours prior to her death, although asymptomatic, she tested positive for COVID and therefore COVID cannot be ruled out as a contributing factor to [her] death.”

Tasmania has not had a COVID-related death since 13 people died at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 – the majority amid an outbreak in the state’s north-west.

The state was free of virus cases when it reopened its borders to high-risk areas on December 15.

Tasmania had 866 more virus infections on Friday and has 5984 active cases.

-AAP