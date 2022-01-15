News State Tasmania News Tasmania sees slight decline in COVID diagnoses: 1139 new cases
tasmania lockdown
Historic Salamanca Place in Hobart became a desert when Tasmania locked now. Now the state is learning to live with COVID. Photo: Getty
Tasmania has witnessed a further slight decline in COVID infections, the third day in a row the state has held its own against the pandemic.

The latest numbers report 1139 new coronavirus cases, with 22 people  in hospital, with 10 of those being treated specifically for virus symptoms. One person is in intensive care.

The other 12 people in hospital have COVID-19 but are being treated for unrelated medical conditions.

The new infections have come from 884 self-reported rapid antigen tests and 255 PCR tests.

Tasmania’s health department says 1470 people have been released from isolation in the past 24 hours.

Elective surgeries on hold

It means there are 7108 reported active cases, down from 7439 on Friday and 7969 on Thursday.

Thirty cases are staying in community management facilities and 300 people are utilising COVID-at-home care.

It comes as elective surgery and other services at a hospital in northwest Tasmania are being reduced due to COVID-caused staff shortages.

More than 90 staff at the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie are unable to work having either caught the virus or been forced to isolate as a close contact.

Health Department deputy secretary Dale Webster said the hospital is implementing strategies to increase workforce capacity, including asking staff to reconsider taking leave.

-AAP

