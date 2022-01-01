News State Tasmania News Tasmanian campers injured when car ploughs through their tent
Updated:
Live

Tasmanian campers injured when car ploughs through their tent

body
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has allegedly driven a car through a tent at a campground in Tasmania in the early hours of New Year’s Day, injuring two adults and three children.

They were taken to the Northwest Regional Hospital with injuries ranging from minor lacerations to suspected internal injuries.

The incident occurred about 2am on Saturday at the West Kentish Road Campgrounds in the state’s northwest.

“Police will allege that the male crashed his vehicle through a tent which contained two adults and three children sleeping inside,” Tasmania Police said in a statement.

“The male then narrowly missed other camping sites and people in the area prior to colliding with a tree.

“Tasmania Police would like to thank all members of the public that assisted with this incident, as their actions undoubtedly prevented further people from being seriously injured.”

A 27-year-old man is in police custody and investigations are ongoing.

Acting Sergeant Fabienne Jamieson said police were told the man was “exhibiting anti-social behaviour prior to the crash”.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

In a separate incident, three people were seriously injured in a “serious motor vehicle incident” on Bruny Island, south of Hobart.

The driver was arrested at the scene after emergency services were called about 10pm on New Year’s Eve to Adventure Bay.

The three injured were flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital for treatment.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

rapid antigen tests
‘So infuriating’: Australians scramble to find scarce rapid antigen tests
TV shows
From whodunits to vampires: TND ranks the best TV shows we watched in 2021
Travis
The Ashes: Khawaja waits by the phone after COVID knocks Travis Head out of Test team
Money
Nine tips to kickstart your New Year’s resolution money goals
new year's
Overindulge? Ten minutes of gentle jogging will lift your mood and thinking
lockdown
The ‘lockdown-isms’ we all hope won’t be repeating in 2022