Hillcrest victim’s ‘cheeky smile’ remembered at funeral

Live

Jye Sheehan’s beaming smile and love of soccer have been remembered at a funeral for the 12-year-old victim of Tasmania’s jumping castle tragedy.

Friends and family gathered on Friday in the north-west city of Devonport, where several more funerals will be held for the six children who died after the Hillcrest Primary School accident last week.

Jye’s mother Katrina also spoke on behalf of his father Glen, who is in intensive care in the Royal Hobart Hospital.

“I know if Glen was able to share his memories it would be full of stories of wild adventures,” she said.

Mourners heard how Jye idolised Argentina’s soccer superstar Lionel Messi and would ensure he ate his fruit and vegetables to keep in top health.

His dog was described as his best friend.

Several messages from Jye’s teachers were shared, remembering his beautiful, beaming smile.

“He had an answer for everything, and it was usually a cheeky one,” one read.

Friend Beau said Jye was his gaming wingman and the pair often teamed up for wins.

“I’d go out to the shops with mum, but you were always waiting for me when I came back. You were always there for me,” his message said.

Funerals for Peter Dodt, 12, Jalailah Jones, 12, and Addison Stewart, 11, will be held in Devonport after Christmas. A service for the other dead child, Zane Mellor, was held in Devonport on Thursday.

Two boys who were badly injured are no longer in intensive care and have improved from a critical condition to stable.

An uncle of one of the boys, David Best, said his nephew Declean “put up one hell of a fight and is now awake and has a long road ahead”.

“Well done little dude … so proud of you. Stay strong and see you soon,” he posted on social media.

Police and WorkSafe Tasmania continue to investigate the circumstances around the accident and will provide reports to the coroner.

About 40 children were taking part in end-of-year celebrations when the jumping castle and several inflatable zorb balls were lifted about 10 metres in the air.

Tasmania’s education department has banned jumping castles and inflatable equipment from being used at schools.

-AAP