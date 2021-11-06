Children witness suspected murder-suicide in Devonport home

Live

A gunman has killed one man and injured a woman before taking his own life in front of two children in northwest Tasmania.

Police were called to a house on William Street in Devonport about 1am on Saturday after reports of shots being fired at the property.

Two men were found dead inside the house, one of which police believe was the gunman.

Tasmania Police Detective Inspector Kim Steven said a woman, who suffered gunshot injuries, went to a neighbour’s house to get them to contact police.

When police arrived at the scene they heard a further gunshot, which he said “We believe was the offender taking his own life, inside the house”.

He said the woman had been taken to Launceston General Hospital and will undergo surgery. She is in a serious but stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

Det Insp Steven said two children, aged one and 10, were found at the property by the first attending police.

They were not physically injured but had witnessed the shooting and are currently being checked over at a hospital in the nearby town of Burnie.

‘Known to each other’

“They are seeing a psychologist and are in care of their grandmother at the moment,” he told reporters in Devonport.

“There are immediate concerns for the welfare of the children and the surviving lady who is at the hospital at the moment.”

He said police are not looking for anyone else involved, however a large police presence will remain in the area throughout Saturday as the crime scene is processed.

The shooter knew the man and woman, but their relationship with each other has not yet been confirmed.

“They are known to each other, various relationships between the three people,” Det Insp Steven said.

“I was with the coroner this morning via telephone and that would be a matter for the coroner to work out, as to the relationships. We are still working through all that at the moment.”

A firearm was recovered by police and people are asked to avoid the area around William Street while investigations continue.

-AAP