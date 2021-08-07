News State Tasmania News NSW traveller sparks Tasmanian COVID-19 testing
Live

NSW traveller sparks Tasmanian COVID-19 testing

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Tasmania has conducted almost 2000 COVID-19 tests, all of them negative, following a man in quarantine in Launceston testing positive to the virus after returning to NSW.

Premier Peter Gutwein says it’s been confirmed the 31-year-old had the Delta coronavirus variant and every precaution has been taken to make sure the virulent strain doesn’t get into the state.

“The Tasmanian government’s number one priority is to keep Tasmanians safe and secure, and pleasingly out of the 1888 laboratory tests undertaken yesterday, all results have again returned negative,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

All 189 of the man’s contacts have been notified and 139 of them were in quarantine and being tested, Mr Gutwein said.

The remaining 50 have been assessed as low risk and are not required to quarantine.

Wastewater testing results have also so far returned negatives, including those for Launceston, the premier said.

Tasmania has border restrictions in place for all of Victoria and NSW, and 11 local government areas in Queensland, in addition to high risk premises in Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and Cairns.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in these states and adjust our border settings if necessary,” Mr Gutwein said.

He said the authorities had picked up the man without an endorsed G2G pass and he was immediately sent into hotel quarantine.

-AAP

Topics:

Coronavirus Australia Tasmania
Follow Us

Live News

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant at a press conference to provide a COVID-19 update in Sydney
Nation at risk without ‘ring of steel’ around Sydney, epidemiologists warn
2021 census
Pandemic snapshot: This is why Australia’s 2021 census is so important
News Corp
Why News Corp isn’t doing as well as its results suggest
food waste
Lockdown food waste is costing households thousands of dollars. Here’s how to cut down
NSW premier says learn to ‘live with Delta’ as hitting zero cases feels out of reach
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference
Dennis Atkins: As Scott Morrison tries to ‘get out of Dodge’, Australia needs a political reckoning