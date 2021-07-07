News State Tasmania News Rebecca White returns as Tasmania Labor leader

Rebecca White returns as Tasmania Labor leader

In a surprise vote, Rebecca White has returned as leader of Tasmania's Labor opposition. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Tasmania’s Labor opposition has re-elected Rebecca White as leader after David O’Byrne stepped down following sexual harassment allegations.

Ms White was elected unopposed at a party caucus meeting on Wednesday, with Anita Dow remaining as deputy.

Ms White had stepped down from the role in the wake of Labor’s third straight state election defeat in May.

Mr O’Byrne, who was elected as leader last month, formally resigned from the position at Wednesday’s meeting.

He has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to, and kissing, a junior female employee of a union he worked for more than a decade ago.

He has admitted to the conduct, saying he thought it was consensual at the time but now understands it was not.

The Labor party is investigating the woman’s complaint.

-with AAP

Topics:

Tasmania
Follow Us

Trending Now

fixed-rate mortgage rise ahead
Want a fixed-rate mortgage? You better hurry up
Tokyo Olympic Games to go ahead despite coronavirus concerns
Tokyo Olympic Games: Condoms, crowds and COVID concerns
‘A dream come true’ as brilliant Barty breaks Australia’s Wimbledon dry spell
petrol bowser
Petrol prices near record high amid global economic rebound
COVID vaccine ad campaign
Which famous face should front Australia’s rollout?
Aged-care vaccines behind
Aged care ‘abandoned’ by government, as in-office vaccinations planned