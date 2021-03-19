Climber dies after falling on Cradle Mountain trek

A man has died after he fell while climbing a mountain in the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park.

Tasmania Police said the man was climbing Mount Geryon, 150 kilometres north-west of Hobart, with three other people, when he “fell from a significant height” about 9.30am on Friday.

Attempts were made to access the man to check his condition, but police said the terrain was “extremely difficult to access”.

The ABC understands the man is from Tasmania. No details about his age or identity have been released.

The other three climbers he was with were uninjured.

Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.

