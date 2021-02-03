A legal bid by the Bob Brown Foundation to end native forest logging in Tasmania has failed in the Federal Court.

The conservation group had argued the state’s regional forestry agreement was invalid because it didn’t properly protect threatened native animals.

The Federal Court handed down its full judgment on Wednesday and dismissed the legal challenge.

In a message posted on Twitter, the Bob Brown Foundation described the decision as a setback but said its campaign to end native forest logging would continue.

Forestry peak body, the Tasmanian Forest Productions Association, said the judgment is good news for jobs and the environment.

“Tasmania’s forest industry is the ultimate renewable,” CEO Nick Steel said in a statement.

“It re-plants for the future according to a long-term plan; it helps tackle climate change by taking carbon dioxide out of the air and storing it.”

Mr Steel said the industry directly employs or supports more than 5700 jobs.

Tasmanian Liberal Senator Jonno Duniam said it was a victory for hard-working men and women.

The Bob Brown Foundation took state-owned logging group Sustainable Timber Tasmania, plus the state and federal governments, to court last year after it won a similar legal challenge against forestry activity in Victoria.

Tasmania’s 20-year regional forest agreement was renewed in 2017.

The foundation argued it was invalid because it doesn’t include a legally enforceable requirement for the state to protect threatened species in the native forests, including swift parrots.

Recent studies determined there were likely fewer than 300 of the critically endangered bird remaining in Australia.

The foundation claimed the agreement does not enforce national environmental protections, as required by legislation.

