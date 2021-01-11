News State Tasmania News Police probe reported Tasmanian shark kill

Tasmanian police have appealed for information about the suspected shark killing. Photo: Getty
Authorities in Tasmania are investigating reports a great white shark was caught and killed off the state’s north-west at the weekend.

Police have received a report the shark was killed in the Perkins Bay area, near the town of Smithton.

The species is protected under Australian law and listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Tasmania Police wants to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or videos or images.

A shark attack in the region, which experts believed involved a large great white, made national headlines in July.

A 10-year-old boy suffered serious arm, head and chest injuries when the shark dragged him off a fishing boat near Stanley.

He was saved by his dad, who jumped into the water and scared the shark away.

