Tasmania bans visitors from nine sites in Victoria amid COVID outbreak

Tasmania has immediately closed its borders to anyone who has visited nine sites in Victoria amid fears of a growing coronavirus outbreak.

Tasmanian Health Minister Sarah Courtney announced the closures at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Victoria has recorded 10 locally acquired coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the state works to get on top of a growing cluster linked to a Melbourne restaurant.

“We will not hesitate to take further action if we need to to keep Tasmanians safe,” Ms Courtney said.

Border closure for people who have visited the Victorian sites during periods of exposure on certain days comes in addition to areas within New South Wales already declared high risk.

The new areas in Victoria include the Smile Buffalo Thai Restaurant at Black Rock, the Royal Brighton Yacht Club, the Sons of Mary’s Restaurant at Brighton and the Village Century City at Glen Waverley.

People who attended the Holy Family Parish at Doveton, the Albert and Co cafe at the Bellevue Hotel, the pool area and the bar at the Esplanade Resorts at Lakes Entrance, and the Woodlands Golf Club at Mordiallic area also banned.

The Tasmanian government has issued a detailed list of the new high risk areas for Victoria and those existing ones for New South Wales as of Saturday January 2 2021, including dates and times.

-more to come