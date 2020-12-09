Three new coronavirus cases in hotel quarantine in Tasmania

A woman and two children in hotel quarantine in Hobart have tested positive to coronavirus.

The trio are part of a family of four which arrived in Hobart on a repatriation flight from Delhi at the weekend.

The woman’s husband has tested negative for COVID-19.

The cases were announced at a briefing by Premier Peter Gutwein.

He said the woman, aged in her 30s, had developed symptoms but the children, both under 10, were asymptomatic.

“Because of the age of the children and the health of the mother the family will be moved by ambulance to the Royal Hobart Hospital,” Mr Gutwein said.

A clinical assessment will determine if the family will be moved to the Fountainside medi-hotel.

Mr Gutwein said no staff involved in the arrival, transportation or quarantine had been isolated as all interactions in accordance with infection protection protocols.

He said the news would cause concern to some Tasmanians but the systems were working.

“We fully expected that there would be cases of COVID-19 in quarantine because of the high risk posed by international travellers,” he said.

“That’s why we’ve put such a robust quarantine program in place.”

All 118 people in quarantine have undergone their first coronavirus test and 91 results have so far been returned.

It’s hoped the final results will be in later on Wednesday.

They’ll face another round of tests over the coming days, but anyone with symptoms will be tested immediately.

Public Health Director Dr Mark Veitch said strict protocols were being followed.

“This is no risk to everyday Tasmanians,” he said.

-ABC