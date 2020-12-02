News State Tasmania News Summer snow falls in parts of Tasmania

Summer snow falls in parts of Tasmania

Snow has fallen on Hobart's kunanyi/Mount Wellington Photo: Twitter/@davidbauche
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

While some parts of Australia have baked under an unforgiving sun, regions in Tasmania woke to a sprinkling of summer snow.

A windy cold front on Tuesday night ushered falls to the summit of Hobart’s kunanyi/Mount Wellington and elevated areas of the central highlands.

Great Lake Hotel duty manager Truen Johns said sleet in the early evening turned to snow which was several inches deep by the morning.

“I woke up to everything covered in white,” he said.

Sydney and parts of NSW had a scorching weekend, with the mercury passing 40C in many areas.

“It’s the other side of the coin really. You get hot air in one spot and it pushes cold air into another spot,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s Anna Forrest said.

“The contrast between the hot air on the mainland and the cold air down here gave us the wind.”

The strongest winds were 161km/h gusts at Maatsuyker Island in the state’s south, while Hobart had 96km/h early on Wednesday morning.

A severe wind warning is in place for much of the island.

Several homes and cars were damaged by fallen tree branches.

Tasmania is no stranger to summer snow, with falls as recently as February coming several days after the island recorded temperatures of 40C.

-with AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Australia posts positive economic growth for the first time this year
An all-out trade war with China would cost Australia 6 per cent of GDP
Feeling pressured to buy Christmas presents? Read this (and think twice before buying candles)
Garry Linnell: How Sweden’s magic trick fooled the anti-lockdown brigade
Telcos’ broadband battle: Why Telstra and Optus are going after the NBN
Parents urged to keep the Santa myth going for one more year
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video