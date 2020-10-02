The search has resumed for a teenage kayaker missing in Tasmania’s south overnight, with a severe weather alert for the area current.

Tasmania Police said 19-year-old Valentine Bester left Roches Beach, about 13 kilometres east of Hobart, at 11:00am yesterday on a green ‘sit-on’ kayak, heading for Lime Bay on the Tasman Peninsula.

Friends said he had planned to trace the coastline around Seven Mile Beach and Carlton River. They reported him missing around 5:30pm on Thursday.

Police boats and the Westpac Rescue helicopter began an extensive sea and air search on Thursday, without success, with the search starting again at first light today.

A severe weather warning for parts of eastern, southern and central Tasmania is current, with winds averaging 50-60 kilometres per hour, with peak gusts of around 90-100kph possible in the search area.

Earlier, police said they were interested in speaking to the occupant of a white vehicle that was at Valentine’s house at Roches Beach before 10:30am on Thursday, with police later advising they had made contact with that person.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au.

–ABC