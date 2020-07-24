News State Tasmania Tasmania commits to travel bubble with SA, WA and the NT
Updated:

Tasmania commits to travel bubble with SA, WA and the NT

tasmania borders
Hobart says hello to some Australians, with Tasmania reopening its borders.
Tasmania will open its borders to travellers from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory from August 7, Premier Peter Gutwein announced on Friday, as his government revises coronavirus restrictions.

“In terms of relaxing border restrictions with the other states, unfortunately, due to the situation in Victoria, we will need to take a longer-term view … and I can’t see Victoria being opened up to Tasmania any time in the near future,” he said.

“Tasmania, along with five other jurisdictions, has no community transmission [of COVID-19] and zero or very low case numbers,” Mr Gutwein said.

“Tasmania is one of the safest places on the planet and in Public Health’s view, so are South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia, which are equally as safe.”

Mr Gutwein said additional border safety measures will be put in place at Tasmania’s sea and air ports.

New safety measures will include a mandatory health check for every arriving passenger.

-more to come

