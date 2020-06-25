News State Tasmania Police seize $1m of ice in Tasmanian mail
Updated:

Police seize $1m of ice in Tasmanian mail

Tasmania Police said the ice was allegedly concealed in mail packages. Photo: Tasmania Police
Two people in Tasmania are facing drug trafficking charges after ice with a street value of $1 million was discovered in the mail.

About one kilogram of methylamphetamine was found allegedly concealed in packages which were seized by police on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man and woman, 32, are expected to appear in Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday.

“This seizure takes approximately $1 million worth of street deals of methylamphetamine out of the hands of vulnerable Tasmanians,” Commander Tony Cerritelli said in a statement.

Police say the operation was conducted in cooperation with Australia Post.

“We work closely with our partners to ensure our air, sea and mail corridors are not exploited by those wanting to profit from drug distribution,” Mr Cerritelli said.

“Tasmania Police is committed to preventing the importation and distribution of illicit substances in our state,” he said.

-with agencies

