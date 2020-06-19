Police locate body of walker missing in Tasmanian wilderness

Police have located the body of a bushwalker who had been missing in Tasmania’s south-west wilderness since Thursday night.

It is believed the 19-year-old fell from a height during a bushwalk.

The teenager’s family alerted police about 7:00pm that he had not returned from a day walk in the Sentinel Range area near Lake Pedder.

His body was located by the rescue helicopter about 9:00am

The search began last night and resumed at first light.

National Parks and reserves have reopened after coronavirus restrictions were eased this month.

Two weeks ago, police issued a warning for bushwalkers to ensure they were well prepared for conditions after a weekend of rescues across the state.

-ABC