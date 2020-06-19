News State Tasmania Police locate body of walker missing in Tasmanian wilderness
Updated:

Police locate body of walker missing in Tasmanian wilderness

An air and ground search has resumed for the man near the Sentinel Range. Photo: ABC News
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Police have located the body of a bushwalker who had been missing in Tasmania’s south-west wilderness since Thursday night.

It is believed the 19-year-old fell from a height during a bushwalk.

The teenager’s family alerted police about 7:00pm that he had not returned from a day walk in the Sentinel Range area near Lake Pedder.

His body was located by the rescue helicopter about 9:00am

The search began last night and resumed at first light.

National Parks and reserves have reopened after coronavirus restrictions were eased this month.

Two weeks ago, police issued a warning for bushwalkers to ensure they were well prepared for conditions after a weekend of rescues across the state.

-ABC

Trending Now

New research suggests ‘quiet Australians’ just don’t care for political noise
Australians are thirsty for travel, even just up the road
Australia post van
What does the future hold for Australia Post? Experts say it’s time for a national conversation
Uni fees to undergo shake-up ahead of enrolment boom
tax-paperwork
Tax time: How getting on top of your paperwork can net larger deductions
Michael Pascoe: Twenty per cent underutilisation? ’Tis but a scratch …
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video