A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Tasmanian police station overnight but no one was injured in the attack.

Security cameras captured a flaming object being lobbed at the rear car park of the Launceston Police Station at about 10:50pm on Friday.

“Lives were put at serious risk but fortunately, nobody was harmed as a result of the incident,” Tasmania Police said in a statement.

The police station suffered smoke and fire damage but the item burned itself out.

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.