Murder charges in decade-old Tasmanian cold case

A Tasmanian cold-case murder investigation spanning more than a decade has finally led to the arrest of two people over the alleged murder of a Campbell Town man.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Ian Whish-Wilson said police had worked tirelessly on the case since the body of Shane Geoffrey Barker, 36, was found dead with gunshot wounds in his home on August 3, 2009.

On Monday, police arrested a 68-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman at a property in Swansea.

They have each been charged with one count of murder and will appear in Hobart Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Mr Whish-Wilson said the arrests were the culmination of a lengthy and “complex” investigation by the Serious Organised Crime Division.

“The investigation has been complex and a team of dedicated investigators have worked tirelessly to ensure the family of Mr Barker have confidence that Tasmania Police has conducted a thorough and exhaustive inquiry. Police have maintained close contact with Mr Barker’s family during the investigation,” he said.

“I would like to thank the investigation team for their commitment to this case.”

In 2016, police offered a $250,000 reward – a record for the time – for any information on the case.

Mr Barker was last seen in Campbell Town, in the state’s northern midlands, early on the evening of August 2, 2009. His body, with several gunshot wounds, was found inside his home the next day.

“Their determination to bring those allegedly responsible for Mr Barker’s death to justice is commendable,” Mr Whish-Wilson said.

“As the matter is now before the court, we’re unable to make any further comment.”

-with AAP