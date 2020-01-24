Missing Tasmanian gold miner’s survival unlikely

Tasmanian police believe it is “highly unlikely” a missing miner survived a earth collapse at a gold mine on the west coast.

In a statement on Friday morning, police said: “The amount of earth and rock and the situation that presents tells us that it is highly unlikely he could have survived”.

“This is very sad for the all his family and loved ones and the west coast community and our thoughts are with them.”

Crews at the Henty Gold Mine, 30 kilometres north of Queenstown used a drone with three-dimensional laser technology in the search for the man, who went missing during a nightshift on Wednesday.

PYBAR Mining Services chief executive Brendan Rouse told reporters on Thursday afternoon workers raised the alarm about 4am on Thursday when the man, aged in his late 40s, failed to make contact.

A section of collapsed dirt was discovered on Thursday where the man was working.

The ABC reported a team of about 20 people went back down the mine on Friday morning, with the first crew entering the mine about 6am.

AWU national secretary Daniel Walton told the ABC crews were now using a new drone that would build a 3D model of the site.

“We hope in the next couple of hours, once that analysis is done, we’ll be able to get a clear indication as to what the safety and what the footprint looks like from the accident,” he said.

Henty Gold Mine has suspended operations while the search for miner, who has been missing since 4am, continues.https://t.co/orLuvOh86w — Tasmanian Country (@Tas_Country) January 23, 2020

Search teams gathered to review the footage from the drone in order to assess their next operational steps.

Fears for the man’s safety grew exponentially since colleagues of the worker raised the alarm when they couldn’t contact or find him.

The man was working in the lower levels of the mine in a loader, in an area which was a 20-minute descent, filling a truck on night shift, Mr Rouse said.

The man is believed to be a Queenstown local and has been employed at the mine for about two years.

“Emergency services have been involved, Worksafe Tasmania and the mining inspector are also involved,” Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters on Thursday.

“At this stage I can’t say much more than that other than our thoughts and prayers are obviously with the missing worker, his family and the other workers.”

