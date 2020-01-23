Worker missing in mine collapse on Tasmania’s west coast

A worker is missing underground at the Henty Gold Mine on Tasmania’s West Coast.

Tasmania Police said the worker was reported missing about 4:00am after his colleagues could not make contact with him and found a section of earth collapsed.

The worker was about a 20-minute descent underground at the time, police said.

His colleagues did search for him, but returned to the surface and raised the alarm after they were unable to find him.

Emergency crews were this morning at the mine and were waiting for it to be deemed safe before commencing their search.

Police said Work Safe Tasmania and the Mines Inspector had been notified.

Henty Gold Mine reopened in 2017 with 120 workers after going into care and maintenance in 2015.

The Henty Gold Mine opened in 1996 and is near the towns of Zeehan and Queenstown in Tasmania’s West Coast region.

The mine went into care and administration in 2015, but reopened in 2016 with 120 workers after being bought by Diversified Minerals.

According to Diversified Minerals’ website, the mine lies in the “mineral rich” Mount Read volcanic belt.

It has an annual plant capacity of 300,000 tonnes a year, the website says.