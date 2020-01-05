News State Tasmania Weather helps firefighters gain on Tasmania fires

Weather helps firefighters gain on Tasmania fires

Tasmania's hotspots as charted on Sunday afternoon. Map: TFS
Firefighters in Tasmania will use coming days to try to control a number of blazes before conditions are forecast to again worsen.

Eight bushfires continued to burn on Sunday, three of them sparking “watch and act” alerts, the Tasmania Fire Service reported, and five more listed as “advice”.

“Firefighters, supported by machinery and aircraft will take advantage of favourable weather conditions over the coming days to build and strengthen control lines on all fires, before the fire danger may increase later in the week,” the service said in a statement.

One of the areas of most concern is a series of fires near Fingal in the state’s northeast.

The Fingal blazes started on December 29 and have burnt about 14630 hectares. Police believe some of the fires were deliberately lit.

About 100 firefighters are battling the flames together with seven aircraft.

A fire at Pelham, northwest of Hobart, has claimed a home, 13 vehicles and 11 outbuildings, but is within containment lines.

A 35-year-old man has been charged over a deliberately lit bushfire in northeast Tasmania. He is accused of deliberately setting vegetation alight at Mangana on Monday when a total fire ban was in place.

-AAP

 

