News State Tasmania Man dies after being stabbed at Blackmans Bay service station

Man dies after being stabbed at Blackmans Bay service station

The Blackmans Bay service station was temporarily closed as the stabbing was investigated. Photo: Google Maps
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A man has died after being stabbed at a service station in Blackmans Bay, in Hobart’s south.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Roslyn Avenue just before 3pm on Sunday.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital with a stab wound to the stomach.

He died later on Sunday evening.

Tasmania Police say a male youth was arrested at the scene and is in custody assisting police.

The service station was temporarily closed during investigations into the incident.

Numerous witnesses are also assisting police.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

ABC

Trending Now

Heart attack risk
Heart surgery unnecessary in millions of cases: A pill and a walk work just as well
Princess Diana
Kirstie Clements: Why well-cut jeans are the eternal fashion staple
Project Sunrise
What we’ve learned from Qantas’ long-haul flights
Marie Kondo
Marie Kondo is back – to clutter your life with her stuff
sacha baron cohen
Facebook would have let Hitler buy ads for ‘final solution’: Sacha Baron Cohen
First Test: Australia finally finds a batting line up to build on