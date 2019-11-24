Man dies after being stabbed at Blackmans Bay service station

A man has died after being stabbed at a service station in Blackmans Bay, in Hobart’s south.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Roslyn Avenue just before 3pm on Sunday.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital with a stab wound to the stomach.

He died later on Sunday evening.

Tasmania Police say a male youth was arrested at the scene and is in custody assisting police.

The service station was temporarily closed during investigations into the incident.

Numerous witnesses are also assisting police.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

–ABC