Trampoline tossed through roof in wild Tasmanian winds

A trampoline pierced the roof of a Hobart home after being picked up by strong winds in southern Tasmania on Wednesday night.

The leg of the trampoline came through a bedroom ceiling in Moonah, but no one was injured.

Jenny Pritchett said she woke up to hear her son screaming.

“It was very scary actually at first because if it had gone further through, it could have done a lot more damage, especially to my son,” she said.

“Something coming through the roof at you is quite scary. So it’s still solidly wedged up on the house, sideways on the house – that’s where it will probably stay until someone comes and removes it.”

Crews are cleaning up and power is being restored after winds reaching 155km/h hit the south and east of the state.

The State Emergency Service responded to more than 60 callouts about damage to houses, cars and fallen trees.

On Thursday morning, almost 4000 people were without power after lines were brought down in the greater Hobart area and at Sorell. That has since reduced to about 1000.

Goulburn Street Primary School in West Hobart was closed on Thursday after part of a roof blew onto Forest Road.

Mark Dance from the SES said the damage had been extensive.

“They’ve varied from garage doors blown in to the trampoline on the roof,” he said.

A severe weather warning has been downgraded, but gusty winds are expected to continue throughout Thursday.