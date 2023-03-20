News State SA News Power out across Adelaide from damaging winds
Live

Strong wind warnings remain in place for most of South Australia's coastal regions. Photo: AAP
More than 31,000 properties, mostly across metropolitan Adelaide, are without power after a night of damaging winds which brought down trees and power lines.

SA Power Networks says there are 87 separate outages with some affecting traffic lights at major intersections.

The State Emergency Service says it has responded to 300 calls for assistance so far on Monday, mostly for downed trees, with more than 200 of those incidents still ongoing.

Reports of minor damage are widespread.

The Bureau of Meteorology has a strong wind warning in place for most coastal regions from South Australia’s west coast to the southeast.

But the conditions are bringing little in the way of rain with temperatures across the state forecast to be mild for most of the week.

– AAP

