News State SA News Adelaide police hunt second cyclist involved in fatal bashing
Live

Adelaide police hunt second cyclist involved in fatal bashing

Qld killing
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A South Australian man has died after being seriously assaulted in Adelaide’s northern suburbs.

Police were called to the Modbury address on Thursday afternoon following reports a man was attacked by two men on pushbikes.

The 62-year-old victim was taken to hospital with critical head injuries, but he died yesterday.

Detectives arrested a 32-year-old Modbury North man and charged him with aggravated assault causing serious harm.

He appeared at the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded in custody.

Police are expecting to upgrade his charge to murder.

Officers are still looking for a second suspect.

Police believe it was not a random attack.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

paul keating aukus
Michael Pascoe: Hurt feelings overwhelm media’s ability to weigh Paul Keating’s substance
Tim Ferguson fake news
The Ferguson Report: The Emperor’s new submarines
The time of day when exercise lengthens your life
cricket fail
Top videos: Oscars triumphs, cricket fail, a bear out there, and some wonder of nature
How financial stress can affect your mental health, and five things that can help
cost of living
Young Australians hit the hardest as bills skyrocket in 2023