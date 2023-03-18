Live

A South Australian man has died after being seriously assaulted in Adelaide’s northern suburbs.

Police were called to the Modbury address on Thursday afternoon following reports a man was attacked by two men on pushbikes.

The 62-year-old victim was taken to hospital with critical head injuries, but he died yesterday.

Detectives arrested a 32-year-old Modbury North man and charged him with aggravated assault causing serious harm.

He appeared at the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded in custody.

Police are expecting to upgrade his charge to murder.

Officers are still looking for a second suspect.

Police believe it was not a random attack.

-AAP