Adelaide railway closed after boy hit by train

Live

An 11-year-old boy has suffered critical injuries after being hit by a train at a railway station in Adelaide’s north.

Police and paramedics were called to the Tambelin station early on Tuesday.

The boy was treated at the scene and later taken to Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The incident closed the line between Elizabeth and Gawler and also a road that crosses the line at the station.

Substitute buses were brought in for morning commuters.

– AAP