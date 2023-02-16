News State SA News Uncontrolled grassfire rages towards Port Lincoln
An emergency warning over an uncontrolled grassfire has been issued for Port Lincoln in SA. Photo: AAP
Residents in areas of Port Lincoln in South Australia have been told it is too late to leave the area as an uncontrolled grassfire heads towards the town.

Video of the fire posted to social media showed water bombing aircraft flying near houses and thick ash clouds over the area.

People in south western parts of town, including Stamford Drive, Pine Freezers Road and smaller surrounding roads, have been urged to stay indoors because of radiant heat.

A map of the streets most at risk issued by the South Australian Country Fire Service also included the Ravendale Racecourse and parts of Western Approach Road.

“You are in danger. Take shelter immediately in a solid building,” the emergency warning said.

Conditions are continually changing and residents have been urged not to leave the area by car or on foot because the roads are not safe.

The warning said firefighters were unable to prevent the blaze spreading and people could lose power, water and phone connectivity.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for extreme fire danger across the Eastern Eyre Peninsula and Mount Lofty Ranges on Thursday with temperatures expected to reach the high 30s.

– AAP

South Australia

