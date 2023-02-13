Two dead in suspicious Adelaide house fire

Live

Two people have died in a suspicious house fire in Adelaide.

Police are investigating the blaze at the property at suburban Edwardstown early on Monday morning.

Chief Inspector Kieran Baggoley said two bodies were found by fire crews after the blaze was extinguished.

They are thought to be related. Neighbours told investigators only two people lived at the house.

Efforts are underway to contact relatives with inquiries focused on both the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

“It’s important for us when we go to scenes like this that we have that level of response,” Insp Baggoley told reporters at the scene.

“We want to make sure we’ve covered all bases as to what could have occurred.

“We are not ruling out anyone else being involved. However, we are focused solely, at this stage, on the two occupants.”

Fire crews were called to the home at about 5 am after a neighbour noticed the blaze.

By the time they arrived, one room was engulfed in flames and the rest of the property was impacted by heavy smoke.

They took about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames. Damage was put at $100,000 with the fires limited to one room which Insp Baggoley said appeared to be used as a spare room.

It was believed the two people killed had lived at the property for more than two years. They were not previously known to police.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted which Insp Baggoley said would be critical to understanding what happened.

“Any time two persons are located in an address and they’re deceased, that is a tragedy,” he said.

“There’s no sugarcoating that. That’s why we have all the resources here to investigate it.”

– AAP