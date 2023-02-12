Live

Winning the Border-Gavaskar trophy after a humiliating first Test defeat seems unlikely, but Australia only need to look to their Indian opponents for inspiration.

Two years ago, India secured one of their most famous cricketing triumphs by saluting 2-1 in Australia after crashing to 36 all out in the series opener in Adelaide.

The victory was even more memorable as they did it without several key players, including star batter Virat Kohli.

After heading to India full of confidence over the prospect of a breakthrough series win in the country, Australia appear set for a long and arduous tour.

But India captain Rohit Sharma is not prepared to write Pat Cummins’ team off, even in conditions ideally suited to the home team.

“There are a lot of the guys who played in that series who are not here for Australia and also a few of our guys are missing,” Sharma said.

‘By no means ruling them out’

“Australia love playing Test cricket, they pride themselves in coming out and representing their country.

“We are quite aware of them bouncing back. We are by no means ruling them out or anything like that.”

Sharma was surprised the first Test didn’t go longer than three days as Australia was skittled in the Second innings for 91, their second-lowest total against India.

“We were prepared to have a hard day of bowling and spending time on the field, session after session, we never thought they would get bowled out in a session,” Sharma said.

Just where and what Australia does after the first Test thrashing may have been signalled by the arrival in Delhi of Mitchell Starc, who is making his case to take the field for the second Test in the Indian capital after breaking a finger in December.

Allrounder Cameron Green is also making good progress in his recovery from a broken finger, having two hour-long batting sessions and bowling at near capacity.

And left-arm Queensland spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been called into Australia’s Test squad in India to replace state teammate Mitchell Swepson, who is returning to Australia for the birth of his first child but is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the third Test.

-with AAP