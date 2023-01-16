News State SA News Former top cop dies in South Australian cycling crash
Former Northern Territory police commisioner Paul White (left) was killed in a cycling accident. Photo: AAP
Two police forces are mourning the loss of one of their own, with former Northern Territory commissioner and South Australian assistant commissioner Paul White killed in a cycling accident.

Mr White, 72, died following a collision involving a vehicle in Adelaide’s southeast on Sunday morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called to an intersection in Glen Osmond shortly before 10.30am following reports of the crash.

However Mr White died at the scene.

A 61-year-old man behind the wheel of the vehicle was on Sunday afternoon assisting investigators with their investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident.

His car was towed away for examination, police said.

Mr Smith’s death was confirmed by acting NT commissioner Murray Smalpage.

“It is with great sadness we advise the death of former Northern Territory Police Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Mr Paul White,” he said in statement.

Mr White retired from the NT force in 2009, following almost eight years as top cop.

He joined SA Police as a cadet in 1968 and rose through the ranks to the position of assistant commissioner before his departure.

Mr White was, during this period, in charge of the state’s crime command and responsible for efforts to tackle the bikie gang scourge.

