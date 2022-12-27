SA watching Murray for high-water mark

Live

South Australia’s swollen River Murray is likely to have reached its peak daily flow rate after more than two months of flooding.

Authorities have predicted the high-water mark to reach about 190 gigalitres a day near Renmark, 250 kilometres north-east of Adelaide, over the Christmas break.

The forecast peak is lower than earlier projections but thousands of properties in the Riverland remain under threat of inundation in coming weeks, with authorities expected to provide a flooding update on Tuesday morning.

“Things are going as well as we could have hoped despite the difficult circumstances,” Premier Peter Malinauskas said on Saturday.

“It still does mean a substantial body of water at a level we have not seen in our state for a long, long time, indeed.”

Displaced SA flood communities keep Christmas cheer coming

Hundreds of residents have been evacuated from riverside communities and about 1000 homes have been affected by the flooding that started in October.

More than a dozen levees have also failed and over 3000 houses and properties remain without power, with more disconnections expected.

All non-essential activity on the Murray has also been banned including boating, fishing and swimming, and multiple ferry services remain suspended.

Mr Malinauskas said the peak would likely reach Mannum, 85 kilometres east of Adelaide, between January 7-10.

Meanwhile, ex-tropical cyclone Ellie is expected to continue dumping intense rain on the Northern Territory’s Barkly region near Tennant Creek before moving northwest towards Western Australia.

Despite the change of direction, authorities warn that life-threatening flash flooding is possible, with 24-hour rainfall totals up to 300 millimetres and damaging winds forecast for some areas.

A severe weather warning and flood warning remains in place for various rivers and catchments in the north-western, central and southern NT.

-AAP