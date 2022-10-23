News State SA News Man killed by lightning in South Australia
Live

Man killed by lightning in South Australia

lightning
A lightning strike has killed a man on a rural property northeast of Adelaide, with police preparing a report for the coroner. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has died after being struck by lightning on a rural property in South Australia.

The 29-year-old was struck by lightning at Eba, about 160 kilometres northeast of Adelaide, on Saturday afternoon and died at the scene, police say.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

A 39-year-old man was struck and killed by lightning at Cornerstone College at Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills in 2016.

Five to 10 people die are estimated to die from lightning strikes in Australia each year, and more than 100 are injured.

Follow Us

Live News

russell crowe
Russell Crowe and American Britney Theriot hit the Rome red carpet for the first time as a couple
Diana
Prince William furious about The Crown profiteering from Diana
Boris Johnson supporters say ousted PM has the numbers for audacious comeback
Hoping to smash your end-of-year exams? Stop cramming
Netball Australia
Gina Rinehart’s company withdraws $15 million sponsorship from Diamonds
Flood-hit towns under a cloud as ‘potentially life-threatening rain’ to drench east coast