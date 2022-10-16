Live

Former prime minister Julia Gillard will lead a South Australian royal commission into early childhood education and care to improve the school system she credits with her ascent to the top job.

Premier Peter Malinauskas announced Ms Gillard’s appointment on Sunday, calling it a significant step towards delivering reform.

“Julia Gillard has the depth of knowledge and the experience to lead the charge on this mammoth task,” he said.

“This royal commission is a unique opportunity to understand what we need to do to establish our state as a place where all families have the support they need to give their children the best start in life,” he added.

Ms Gillard served as education minister in the Rudd government and commissioned the Gonski report, intended to halt and reverse falling school achievement rates.

She said she was proud of the reforms, describing education as a career passion.

‘Life chances are defined early’

“I am delighted to now have the opportunity to support the next important steps to improve the early childhood education systems in South Australia,” she said.

“I am very conscious that I could not have become prime minister without my family’s focus on learning and the education I received at high-quality government schools right here in Adelaide.

“Life chances are defined early and I want every child in SA to be set up for success.”

The royal commission Ms Gillard will lead is set to examine the support available for families in the first 1000 days of a child’s life.

It will also look at how the state can deliver universal preschool by 2026, provide better access to out of school hours care and increase workforce participation through improved access to childcare.

The inquiry would provide critical understanding of the gaps in the system with a focus on improving access, Education Minister Blair Boyer said.

“We have a goal to create a system that makes it easier for modern working families, who might be grappling with the balance that comes with working and raising children,” he said.

The royal commission is expected to be complete by the second half of 2023.

-AAP