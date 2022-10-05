News State SA News Power out after South Australia storms
Updated:
Live

Power out after South Australia storms

energy
A clean-up is under way across South Australia after strong winds and heavy rain cut power, brought down trees and flooded roads. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

More than 5000 properties across South Australia remain without power and roads are closed after a night of heavy rain and strong winds.

SA Power Networks says there are more than 60 outages, mainly across metropolitan Adelaide, but also in the Barossa Valley.

Extra crews have been mobilised to restore services to affected properties as soon as possible.

Authorities are also dealing with fallen trees across a wide area, with the State Emergency Service handling close to 400 incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday morning.

SA police say the main road between Kingscote and the Penneshaw ferry on Kangaroo Island is flooded.

Just before 4am on Wednesday, a car trying to navigate the water became stuck but the driver was rescued without injury thanks to a passing motorist.

The road is expected to remain closed for up to 12 hours but a detour to the ferry, which brings goods and traffic from the mainland, is available.

Kingscote recorded the heaviest rainfall total across the past 24 hours with 36 millimetres, while Adelaide had more than 10mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the rain would continue to track to the east on Wednesday, with winds easing to about 15km/h.

However, more showers were forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The SES said the risk of flooding in the state’s mid-north had reduced, including concerns around Port Augusta and Port Pirie.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Pascoe
Michael Pascoe: Australia’s biggest gambling operators be warned – media pack is baying as one
AusPost
Australia Post expands from the letterbox to home internet services
ice bucket challenge
Ice bucket challenge helps to fund FDA-approved motor neurone medication
tax cuts
Treasurer pleads caution on tax cuts as calls to ditch them grow louder
Russia fines Miss Crimea beauty queen as Ukraine vows to take back all annexed regions
interest rates
RBA ‘near the summit’ in quest to curb inflation, as Governor Lowe warns of further rate rises