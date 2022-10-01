News State SA News New generation of 10-pound Poms jet into SA to ease labour shortage
Updated:
New generation of 10-pound Poms jet into SA to ease labour shortage

backpacker tax
The 200 backpackers paid only 10 pounds apiece for their flights to Adelaide. Photo: AAP Photo: AAP
The first of 200 British backpackers to take up the offer of cheap flights have arrived in Adelaide for working holidays.

The tourists were offered 10 pound or $17 flights to help fill workforce shortages in SA’s tourism sector.

“The backpacker market is an important part of our state’s visitor economy,” Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison said.

“They travel and experience what’s on offer, and they make a valuable contribution to the workforce bringing passion and vibrancy to sectors like hospitality.”

The backpackers have already been connected with potential employers through a series of welcome functions.

Ms Bettison said a number of the new arrivals had already secured positions, working as tour guides, bar attendants and hotel concierges.

-AAP

