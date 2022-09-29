Echunga dam holds as water levels reduced

Live

The 10-megalitre dam threatening homes and businesses in the Adelaide Hills township of Echunga has held overnight with crews managing to reduce the risk of its collapse by pumping water out.

The water level in the dam was reduced by more than two metres overnight, easing fears it could break and inundate the town downstream.

SES crew, supported by Police and CFS, worked throughout the Wednesday night to lower the level of the dam using controlled pumping.

This had to be done with care, to only release water at a rate that did not exceed the capacity of Echunga’s drainage system, otherwise it may still have caused parts of the town to flood.

The SES is consulting engineers to understand what further work is needed, and is expected to provide a further update later on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the SES also said engineers would assess whether there had been any further slippages in the dam wall.

On Wednesday afternoon, SES incident controller Craig Brassington revealed that 14 properties in the path of the potential floodwaters had residents who refused to heed the evacuation order.

They were doorknocked by SES and SA Police warning them of the risks.

Roads remain closed, but that is being assessed, with hope locals can return to their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.

An emergency warning message remains in place.

Alarm was raised at 5.30am on Wednesday due to a “high risk” that the dam wall, 500 metres upstream from the Adelaide Hills town, would collapse.

The privately-owned dam is located between Marianna Street and Church Hill Road.

Many residents were evacuated to the Echunga Football Club or left town. Some 30 residents were housed by authorities overnight.

Specialist emergency services personnel, including SES swift water rescue technicians, will remain on site until the flood risk has reduced.