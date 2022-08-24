‘Tragic’: Suspected murder-suicide at Adelaide retirement village

Live

Major Crime detectives are investigating the suspected murder-suicide of an elderly couple at a retirement village in Adelaide’s eastern suburbs after their bodies were discovered this morning.

Superintendent Matt Nairn told reporters a short time ago that the bodies of a 92-year-old man and woman were discovered this morning by a staff member at a Lutheran retirement village on Barnes Road at Glynde.

He said police were called to a unit at the retirement village just after 8am this morning, with paramedics and firefighters also in attendance.

Nairn said police suspected the man killed his wife before taking his own life.

“At this stage we can determine that we believe it is a murder-suicide,” he said.

“It is an ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances of what has occurred, but it appears rather tragic.

“The Metropolitan Fire Service were called by police and that was to determine there was a smell of gas, but it’s not an implicating factor in this.”

Nairn did not say how the couple died, including whether weapons were used, saying that would form part of the police investigation.

He also did not say whether the couple had any medical conditions.

Detectives from Eastern District CIB and Major Crime Investigation Branch, along with forensic crime scene investigators attended the scene this morning.

Nairn said police had spoken to the couple’s family, including their children.

He said there was “nothing to indicate” a history of domestic violence between the couple.

Police are preparing a report for the State Coroner.

This article first appeared in InDaily and is republished here with permission.