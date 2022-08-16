Woman likely to face charges of stabbing her children

Live

A woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her two children on a motorway in Adelaide.

Police say the woman stopped her car on the North-South Motorway late on Monday night and removed her two young children before stabbing them with a knife.

A passer-by stopped his car on the motorway and intervened, disarming the woman.

Soon after he was assisted by other passers-by, who restrained the woman until police arrived.

The two young children – reportedly aged three and eight – were taken to Adelaide’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital where they were treated for critical injuries.

They remain in hospital in a stable condition.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital where she remains under guard.

Police expect her to be charged with two counts of attempted murder.

-AAP