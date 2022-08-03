Live

Hollywood actor Dev Patel has helped break up a violent altercation after witnessing a stabbing in Adelaide’s city centre.

The British star of Slumdog Millionaire and Lion was snapped speaking to police after witnessing the stabbing on Gouger Street in Adelaide’s CBD on Monday night.

“We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store,” a representative said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

According to reports of the altercation, emergency services were called after a man and a woman were seen fighting on the street.

The couple continued their altercation inside a nearby service station on Gouger Street, where witnesses intervened.

The woman then allegedly stabbed the man in the chest. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The statement from Patel’s representatives stressed that “there are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve”.

“The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large,” the statement ended.

A 32-year-old man was treated at the scene and taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested by South Australia Police at the scene.

She was charged with aggravated assault causing harm and has been refused bail.