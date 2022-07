Probe after girl, 6, dies, siblings removed from home

Live

A young girl has died and her siblings have been removed from her Adelaide home as detectives investigate whether her death was caused by criminal neglect.

The six-year-old girl, whose name has been given only as Charlie, was taken to the Lyell McEwin Hospital by paramedics on Friday morning after being found unresponsive at her Munno Para home.

She died soon after arrival.

Police have declared it a major crime and Taskforce Prime has been formed.

The death is being investigated as a case of criminal neglect causing death.

“The death of any person is tragic but the death of a young child, a six-year-old girl, obviously causes concern for everybody to want to know how this occurred and understand the circumstances,” SA Police deputy commissioner Linda Williams said.

The task force will also investigate criminal neglect charges relating to five other children aged between of seven and 16 years who lived at the same house.

The five siblings have since been removed from the home.

The investigation continues.

-more to come

-with AAP