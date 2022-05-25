News State SA News South Australia to spend $45 million to lure tourists
South Australia to spend $45 million to lure tourists

SA tourism
Premier Peter Malinauskas said it was time to welcome tourists back to South Australia. Photo: AAP
The South Australian government will invest $45 million to attract national and international tourists as the state emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investment includes $15 million in 2022/23 to provide additional support to tourism businesses and an extra $10 million a year across the forward estimates.

The government says the commitment is over and above Labor’s election commitment of $20 million over two years.

Premier Peter Malinauskas said it was time to welcome tourists back to South Australia.

“Our tourism businesses have been hit hard over the past two years, with the visitor economy losing a quarter of its value,” he said.

“South Australians have picked up the slack by exploring their own backyard, but borders are now open and it’s time to get interstate and international tourists back in SA.”

The marketing will be targeted at domestic and international visitors, including high-yield experience seekers and working holiday makers.

Treasurer Stephen Mullighan said tourism was one of the state’s most significant sectors and was arguably hit harder than any other by the pandemic.

“When we invest in tourism, we’re investing in growing jobs and growing our economy,” he said.

