Man missing in SA outback, woman rescued

A man has gone missing in the South Australian outback after leaving a woman behind and setting off to get help when their 4WD got bogged.

He hasn’t been seen since leaving the bog site near Junction Dam on Stuart Creek Station, 90 kilometres north of Roxby Downs, on Saturday.

The man left on a motorbike to get help while the woman stayed behind with the 4WD.

“After waiting several hours for his return, the woman left the 4WD on foot,” SA Police said.

She was found on Monday afternoon in a creek line about 100 kilometres north of Roxby Downs by a search aircraft and taken to hospital, where she was treated for dehydration.

The search for the man will resume at first light on Tuesday.

South Australia
