South Australia’s COVID restrictions eased as death toll inches higher

COVID-19 Omicron
The Omicron mutant continues to spread amid declining death rates.Photo: Getty Photo: Getty
South Australia has reported another 1372 new infections along with one death.

SA Health said on Saturday that a woman in her 90s had died with the virus. Her death takes the toll since the start of the pandemic to 149.

There are 213 people in hospital with COVID-19 including 17 in intensive care, with four are on ventilators.

SA’s active infections stand at 14,016.

Saturday’s case number followed the easing of some local virus restrictions on Friday.

Family gatherings increased from a maximum of 10 to 50 people while fitness venues are now allowed to have one person to every four square metres, an increase from one person to every seven square metres.

The government has also relaxed the rules for outdoor hospitality venues, allowing them to operate at 75 per cent capacity, up from 50 per cent.

From Monday, the advice on working from home will be revised to recommend offices allow 50 per cent of their staff to return, up from 25 per cent.

-AAP

