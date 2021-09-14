Weather forces delay to SA rocket launch

Live

Taiwanese company TiSPACE has rescheduled a test flight of its Hapith l rocket from South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula.

The 10-metre, two-stage, suborbital rocket is now set to blast off from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex between 6am and 6pm on Wednesday.

The launch was previously scheduled for Friday last week but was aborted because of strong winds, Whalers Way operator Southern Launch said.

At the time, Southern Launch chief executive Lloyd Damp said the delay was a disappointment, but the launch window was still open until September 23.

“Space is hard and that’s why we’re taking an incremental approach to developing an Australian space launch capability,” he said.

“We had planned and trained for this potential outcome, facing an external factor like weather which would result in our teams needing to postpone the launch.”

TiSPACE will use the launch to test its hybrid propulsion systems, and as a prelude to commercial launches of satellites in the future.

-AAP