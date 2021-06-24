News State SA News Voluntary assisted dying to become law in South Australia as euthanasia bill passes Parliament
Updated:

Advocates have repeatedly campaigned for the introduction of voluntary euthanasia laws. Photo: BC News/Matthew Smith
After a three-decade long battle by voluntary euthanasia campaigners, South Australia has become the fourth state in the nation to pass legislation on voluntary assisted dying, after eleventh-hour amendments to the bill.

The Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill has just been passed by the South Australian Parliament, after securing the support of both the Upper and Lower houses.

It means patients in the state could access assisted dying as early as the end of next year.

The passing of the legislation represents a landmark in a lengthy campaign for assisted dying reform, and the bill was the 17th attempt in 26 years to legalise euthanasia in SA.

The bill will now go to the SA Governor for assent, before authorities start work to implement the scheme within 18 to 24 months.

The state’s legislation is modelled on Victoria’s existing laws, which include more than 70 safeguards.

Additional amendments voted in on Wednesday will allow private hospitals as well as individual medical practitioners to conscientiously object if they refer patients to a place where they can access the scheme.

Eligible participants must be over 18, have lived in SA for at least a year and be deemed compliant by two doctors.

Their condition must be terminal, causes intolerable suffering and is expected to cause death within weeks or months.

Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania have already made voluntary assisted dying legal, and Queensland plans to vote on the issue before its next state election.

