Woman arrested over fire at Adelaide massage parlour

A woman has been arrested over a fire at a massage parlour in Adelaide’s CBD that caused about $200,000 damage on Wednesday night.

Five people received minor injuries and were seen fleeing from the blaze on Vaughan Place, off Rundle Street.

On Thursday, police said a 37-year-old woman had been arrested and was being questioned over the fire.

The Siam Retreat Thai Massage and Spa on Vaughan Place, behind Rundle Street, burst into flames about 6pm.

Nine Metropolitan Fire Service trucks, two command vehicles and 36 officers took half an hour to extinguish the blaze.

MFS crews used thermal imaging to identify and extinguish hotspots.

An MFS spokesperson said the fire possibly started on the ground floor of the building and moved up to the first floor, where the massage parlour was located.

Another business, Adelaide Convenience, is expected to be closed throughout Thursday because a fire cut power to the store.

“MFS crews saved 95 per cent of the Vaughan Place, Adelaide, building impacted by fire tonight,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

“A fire on the ground floor caused $200,000 damage to electricals, water pipes and services, but multiple businesses were saved, having only minor smoke damage.”

MFS commander Dale Thompson was the first on the scene, where he said were “a lot of people yelling and screaming” and “a fair bit of confusion”.

He said there were initially reports of someone trapped in the basement that turned out to be false.

“Luckily, we didn’t see much fire spread at all within the premises, so it really was a good outcome for the businesses,” he said.

The building where both businesses are located – a former bank – is heritage-listed.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We still are asking anyone who still has any information to please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000,” Senior Constable Kylie Simpson said.