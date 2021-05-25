Police investigate ‘hoon gender reveal’ burnouts

South Australian police have slammed two alleged hoon drivers involved in a dangerous gender reveal stunt that one of the state’s most senior traffic officers said “could have killed someone”.

Police have said they are investigating the incident after obtaining video showing a car doing burnouts in a street in Adelaide’s south.

“Footage yesterday [showed] two hoon drivers doing burnouts on a beachside street, one creating a cloud of pink smoke to supposedly reveal the gender of an expected baby,” Senior Constable Matt Brown told ABC Radio Adelaide.

The Ford sedan performed several burnouts in front of children and cheering onlookers as obscenities were yelled from the front seat.

The incident reportedly occurred at Lonsdale on Saturday night, and involved another car that spewed out smoke as it left tyre marks across the road.

Police have said they are “speaking to a number of people” involved in the incident.

“Those people can expect to receive the full impact of the law in relation to endangering lives through their use of a motor vehicle,” Traffic Services Branch chief officer Superintendent Bob Gray said.

“The simple fact is this kind of stupid, irresponsible behaviour could have killed someone.

“As prospective parents, you would hope these people would know better. It could be their child who is one day impacted by dangerous driving and I wouldn’t wish that on any family.

“No matter the reason or the occasion, there is absolutely no excuse for recklessness and stupidity on the road.”

While they have become common in recent years, gender reveal parties have been linked to multiple deaths as well as a large Californian wildfire.