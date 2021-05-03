News State SA News ‘Falling out of the sky’: Skydivers injured in parachute malfunction
Updated:

skydiving accident
The incident occurred near McLaren Vale, south of Adelaide. Photo: Getty
Two skydivers have been taken to hospital – one with serious injuries – after a parachute malfunction during a jump over McLaren Vale on Sunday.

SafeWork SA is investigating the incident and details remain unclear.

SA Police said the tandem jump occurred at a height of about 4000 feet (1200 metres) about 5.45pm on Sunday.

It is believed a parachute became tangled or failed to fully open during the jump above McLaren Vale, south of Adelaide.

A witness, who gave his name as Rick, told ABC Radio Adelaide that he was at a local winery when he saw the drama unfold in the skies above.

“We just happened to look up and we saw this skydiver,” he told ABC Radio Adelaide.

“It just looked like the chute was tangled and he was falling out of the sky.

“It was quite scary to witness … he came down with quite a bit of speed behind him.

“We were unsure where he landed, and then probably three to five minutes later emergency services went screaming past with sirens blazing.”

Rick said the other skydiver appeared to have a softer landing.

“We saw the other guy floating around and he seemed to be OK and landed near the football oval,” he said.

SA Police said the instructor and the client were taken to Flinders Medical Centre.

The instructor is understood to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other man suffered minor injuries.

The SA Ambulance Service confirmed one person was admitted to the hospital with back pain, and said it appeared that his parachute had only partially opened.

South Australia
